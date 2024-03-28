Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam Registration and Scrutiny Process Begins

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for the Bihar Board Class 12 compartment exam for the year 2024, effective from March 28. Additionally, the board has also initiated the scrutiny process for Class 12 exams. Students who are dissatisfied with their Bihar Board Class 12 results can apply for re-evaluation and the compartment exam on the official website bsebinter.org.

Scrutiny fees:

Fee paid based on the number of subjects.

Per subject - Rs. 70

Last Date: April 4

Result - May 2024

Compartment Exam

Exam Dates are not yet announced

BSEB Class 12 compartment results 2024 - Expected by May 31

How to apply for scrutiny:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Locate the Bihar Board 12th scrutiny registration link displayed on the homepage.

Add the credentials, including your roll number and the paper code for the subject you want to request for revaluation.

Proceed to pay the required scrutiny fee.

Then, click on the submit button to complete the registration process.

To stay informed, candidates are recommended to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.