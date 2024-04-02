Bihar Board Class 11 Admission 2024-25 To Start Soon At ofssbihar.in

iStock images

The Bihar School Examination Board has published the list of available seats for admission in class 11, categorized by stream. The committee has shared the number of seats available for each subject and stream in both government and non-government higher secondary schools, as well as inter colleges in Bihar. This information can be found on the official website of the Bihar Board, ofssbihar.in. As per the board's information, a total of 9907 colleges in the state will offer admissions for class 11.

Bihar has a total of over 1.7 million available seats for class 11th admissions. The majority of these seats are allocated to the Arts stream. However, there has been a decrease of over 600,000 seats compared to the previous year. During the admission registration process, students can choose a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 schools.

Important Dates:

OFSS portal open date - April 11, 2024

Close Date: April 25, 2024

First round of school allotment results: May 8, 2024

Classes start date: May 16

Admission in the second round: till June 30, 2024

Admission in the third round: till July 15, 2024

How to apply for the Bihar Board class 11th admission 2024?

Visit the official website of OFSS at ofssbihar.in.

Click on the link provided for ‘BSEB 11th Admission 2024’ available on the homepage.

Register on the portal by filling up all the details.

Once the form appears, fill it up as asked.

Upload all the necessary documents and pay the required fee.

Check all the details added to the form and click on submit

Save and download the Class 11 admission form.

The Bihar Board has made a decision to discontinue Intermediate studies in all degree colleges starting from the academic session of 2024-25. As a result, the names of these colleges have been excluded from the new list. This new rule will come into effect on April 1, 2024.

