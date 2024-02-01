Bihar Board Begins BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024: Important Dates And Instructions

UPMSP Announces 2024 High School and Intermediate Board Exam Schedule With Enhanced Security Measures | Photo: Representative Image

In a recent development, the Bihar School Examination Board has started the BSEB Class 12 examination on February 1, 2024. The examination will take place from February 1 to 12, 2024.

Based on the schedule that was published, the exams will take place in two sessions. The first session of the BSEB 12th exam will occur from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second session will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Exam Admit Card

It is mandatory for the students appearing for the exam to carry their valid admit cards along. In case the students fail to carry the admit card, they will not be able to appear for the said exam.

The admit card for the exam is made available on the board's official website and students can download the admit card from there as well. The students also need to carry their school ID card to the exam venue in order to appear for the exam hassle free.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has set the dates for the class 12 exams in the science, arts, and commerce streams, which will run from February 1 to 12, 2024.

Exam Day Guidelines

The initial exam session will commence at 9:30 am. Students are advised to reach the exam venue at least one hour before the exam. To obtain the BSEB class 12 admit card 2024, students need their school ID. They are allowed to carry water bottles and essential stationery, but mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, headphones, and smart watches are not permitted in the exam hall.

Furthermore, students are prohibited from bringing bags, purses, or wallets. Those arriving late will be denied entry to the exam, and students are not permitted to exit the exam venue until the conclusion of the exam. The exam facilities will be under CCTV surveillance.

Hall Ticket And Result

The BSEB Inter exam 2024 hall tickets have been issued by the board. Schools have been directed to dispense the Bihar 12th admit cards with the school stamp and seal affixed.

The Bihar Board class 12 result 2024 is anticipated to be announced by March 2024.