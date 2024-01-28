Bihar Agriculture Department Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 1051 Vacancies | Pixabay (Representational)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the online application process for recruiting various positions in the Agriculture Department, Government of Bihar on January 28. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment aims to fill 1051 vacancies, with applicants aged between 21 and 37 as of August 1, 2023. Reserved category candidates have an upper age limit relaxation. The application fee is Rs 200 for SC/ST and PwD/Female candidates, and Rs 750 for all other categories.

How to apply?

Please visit the official BPSC website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Once on the homepage, click the link for BPSC recruitment 2024 to access the registration window.

Provide your details and register, then log in with the credentials provided.

Complete the application form with personal, professional, and educational information, and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online, submit the form, and download the confirmation page for your records.

Lastly, print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Eligibility

Candidates belonging to the unreserved male backward class and extremely backward class must be between 21 and 37 years old to qualify for BPSC recruitment. Women from SC and ST categories must be 42 years old to be eligible to apply.