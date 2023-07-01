Big Boss OTT 2 Famed Model Jad Hadid Has This Impressive Degree

Jad Hadid kissing Akasnsha Puri |

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kicked off a few weeks back and the latest buzz in the BB's house is around the Kiss scene between Akansha Puri and Jad Haid.

Jad and Akanksha have been engaged in flirtatious behaviour ever since the digital reality show began and recently both the contestants embraced into a steamy kiss as a part of the challenge.

Jad's real name is Mohammed Hassan Hadid. The 37-year-old actor was born in Beruit, Lebanon. He belongs to the Arab ethnicity, and presently he resides in Dubai, UAE. He is also one of the Richest Models born in Lebanon.

Jad Hadid's Education

Jad did his graduation in International marketing. however his College/University is still not known to media.

According to the reports, he later started his career as a model. From the age of 11, Jad started acting in commercials and other modest shoots. He then went on to establish himself as a well-known figure in Lebanese magazines and posters.

The Big Boss OTT 2 contestant tied the knot with Ramona Khalil in 2017. They have a daughter, Cattleya, born in 2019. Later the duo parted ways due to the personal differences. However, they continue to co-parent their daughter.

In the latest events of the Big Boss OTT 2, Jad refuses to talk to Manisha and Akanksha, believing they discussed captaincy without including him.

Jad sulks with Jiya and Avi, but lightens the mood by joking about kissing Akanksha and teasingly mentioning doing it again.

Manisha and Akanksha find humour in Jad's current attitude and joke he would kick them if they approached him right now.