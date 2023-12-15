Bhatinda Education Department Issues Order For School Teachers, Asked To Make Arrangements For CM's Visit |

Education Department in Bhatinda has released a circular asking school teachers to make various arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the district. According to a circular issued by the District Education Officer (DEO), Bathinda, all government teachers have been asked to look after the arrangements of CM Mann. The teachers have been ordered to ensure electricity, water and cleanliness in six schools within the district. The official order was issued on Thursday, December 14. The Chief Minister (CM) of Delhi is also scheduled to visit Bathinda for a rally on December 17th.

However as per the reports, the order was retracted on Friday by Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray, who stated that the education officers had issued the order without consulting him.

The circular further stated that six government schools in Maur have been instructed to be vacated from Friday evening until December 17 in order to make room for Mann's security personnel.

The instruction also states that the staff must be present at the schools by Friday evening and stay there until December 17. Moreover, it mandates that the head teachers of the six selected schools must remain at the schools until the evening of December 17 to ensure the maintenance of water, power, and cleanliness.

Criticizing the Punjab govt. Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a post on X posted, "See the 'Badlaav' wala Education Model: Schools ordered to be closed for students & to be used for stay of Security personnel of CMs ahead of AAP supremo ArvindKejriwal’s rally in Bathinda. Teachers given the task of arranging for their food and stay - This is how you will treat teachers @BhagwantMann Ji??"

The directive also mentioned that December 16 should be observed as a holiday across all six schools. Nevertheless, the state's education department has organized a large-scale Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) for all Punjab schools on the very same day.