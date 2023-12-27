Beware of Fraudulent Websites Misrepresenting Recruitment, SBI Warns | SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a cautionary notification alerting applicants to the presence of fraudulent websites disseminating counterfeit lists of selected candidates for bank appointments.

The SBI emphatically clarified that it does not release the names of shortlisted candidates and urged applicants to verify information through the official channels specified in the notification.

The notice from SBI stated, "It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted websites making them appear to be those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI."

The bank further highlighted that individual notifications for roll numbers or registration numbers of shortlisted candidates are communicated through SMS, email, or postal services.

All official recruitment-related information, including notices, interview schedules, and final results, can only be accessed on the official websites of SBI. The notice emphasized, "All details regarding recruitment, e.g., notice, interview schedule, final result, etc., are published only on www.sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi/careers."

The SBI urged recipients of any such communication to cross-verify its authenticity directly from the aforementioned official websites to safeguard against falling victim to fraudulent activities.