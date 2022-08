Bengaluru civic body to provide tuitions for poor kids from Aug 15 |

Bengaluru: In collaboration with non-governmental organisations, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will begin a new programme on August 15 in which it would offer tuition to underprivileged students enrolled in the third and fifth standards.

The concept will be introduced as a pilot under the "Vidyarthi Belaku Adhyayana Kendra" programme in several locations throughout Bengaluru

The tuition timings will be between 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.



The project's objective is to provide children from slums and below-poverty line families with more learning opportunities, training, assistance in home work and developing skills set.



Ram Prasat Manohar, Commissioner of BBMP Welfare Department, stated that the classrooms of BBMP schools will be utilised for the purpose presently. Local NGOs will be given authority to monitor tuition centres.



Various NGOs will provide necessary equipment and study materials to students. The youngsters who completed graduation, post- graduation will teach the students and guide them.



The BBMP will give Rs 1,500 honorary amount to these boys and girls. Every tuition centre will accommodate 20 to 30 students.



Students studying in BBMP and government schools run by the Education department can participate.

