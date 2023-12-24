Bengal Governor Removes Jadavpur University's Officiating Vice-Chancellor On Disciplinary Grounds |

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose took decisive action on Saturday, removing Jadavpur University's officiating Vice-Chancellor, Buddhadeb Sau, from his position on disciplinary grounds, just a day before the university's scheduled convocation, according to PTI. Bose, serving as the chancellor of state-run universities, also initiated an inquiry committee to investigate complaints against Sau.

The decision to remove Sau came in response to allegations that he was defying orders from the Supreme Court. The governor emphasized that no Vice-Chancellor would be allowed to disregard Supreme Court orders, emphasizing the court's ultimate authority. An inquiry committee has been formed to delve into the complaints received by the chancellor's office against Sau.

The withdrawal of the authorization given to Buddhadeb Sau in August 2023 to act as the officiating Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University was stated in the order to take immediate effect. Sau, a mathematics professor, had assumed the role in August.

Sources from Raj Bhavan indicated that the governor is committed to cleansing Bengal's universities in accordance with the law and Supreme Court decisions, vowing not to let political influences destroy the state's educational institutions. In response to the allegedly unauthorized convocation planned for Sunday, the governor decided to recover the event's expenses from Sau's salary and other organizers. The governor's office is also seeking legal advice on the possibility of recovering expenses from the VC and political forces influencing the unauthorized convocation.

Furthermore, strict legal actions are anticipated against Om Prakash Mishra, former head of JU's international relations department, over allegations of corruption and harassment. Mishra, a former VC of North Bengal University and current spokesperson for the pro-Trinamool Congress Educationists Forum, is under scrutiny.