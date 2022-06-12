BEd aspirants can soon study in IITs

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will soon offer a four-year integrated teacher education programme or bachelor in education (BEd) degrees, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking at the inauguration of a new Kendriya Vidyalaya on the IIT Bhubaneswar campus on Saturday, stated that many BEd colleges in the country are not up to par, and that this initiative will contribute in enhancing teacher efficiency and student growth.

"This year, a 4-year integrated teacher education program or ITP pilot model will be launched to provide appropriate training to teachers under the National Education Policy. This will increase the efficiency of the teachers and the full development of the students," the Education Minister tweeted.

Mr Pradhan also said that the PM Sri Schools will be set up across India, including Odisha, with the goal to prepare students for the future. "The Government of India will support the establishment of this school in the old school, not the new school," he said.

He also stated that more Kendriya Vidyalayas, Nabadoya Vidyalayas, and Eklabya Vidyalayas will be established in Odisha under the direct supervision of the Modi government, in order to deliver quality education to youngsters. Pradhan claimed that the whole education plan, which would cost Rs 3 lakh crore over the next four years, will improve school quality across the country, including in Odisha.

