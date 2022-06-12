About 7000 new classrooms are being built this year: CM Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | ANI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he was devoted to the development of Northern Karnataka while speaking at a campaign meeting for the Legislative Council election for the North-Western Graduates' and Teachers' seats at the KLE Society in Belagavi on Saturday.

He also emphasised KLE's role to the development of the southern state, claiming that Arun Shahapur and Hanumath Nirani are ideal candidates who will not disappoint the voters if they are elected.

"The contribution of Maharajas of Mysuru and the KLE Society is huge in the development of the State, KLE's contribution in the education sector is huge, especially in Northern Karnataka. President Prabhakar Kore has led the KLE Society on a noble path. From 34 educational institutions, the KLE Society has grown into a mega organisation with 278 educational institutions in the last three decades under Kore's able leadership," said Bommai.

He cleared his stance on the state's education policy and said it was top priority for the government.

"My government lays top priority for education. About 7000 new classrooms are being built this year. About 15000 teachers would be recruited, it has been decided to upgrade 7 government engineering colleges to IIT standards," he added.

He also mentioned that there will be tie-ups with foreign universities, a Centre of Excellence would be established at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, and the New Education Policy is being implemented in the State.

"Belagavi is a centre of knowledge and skills. It has emerged as the most prominent city after Bengaluru," he concluded.