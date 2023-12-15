 Bar Council Of India Announces Schedule For 19th Qualifying Examination
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBar Council Of India Announces Schedule For 19th Qualifying Examination

Bar Council Of India Announces Schedule For 19th Qualifying Examination

The BCI has revealed the timetable for the 19th qualifying examination.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
The BCI has revealed the timetable for the 19th qualifying examination. | Representative image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has unveiled the timetable for the 19th Bar Council of India Qualifying Examination on its official website. Students preparing for this examination are strongly advised to review the detailed schedule to effectively plan their study approach.

According to the released schedule, the exam is scheduled to run from December 18 to 23, 2023. The examination comprises six papers conducted over six days, with a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm each day. The venue for the exam is the Bar Council of India premises situated at 21, Rouse Avenue, Institutional Area, New Delhi - 110002.

An official notice states, "Candidates who have attempted the examination previously and have one or more subject papers to clear are provided an opportunity for re-examination. This applies to candidates who have not cleared all the papers in the previous exam." Such candidates are only required to appear for the specific subject paper they haven't cleared previously.

Here's how to access the schedule:

Step 1 - Visit the official BCI website.

Step 2 - Look for the direct link tab available on the homepage.

Step 3 - Click on it to view the displayed schedule.

Step 4 - Review the schedule thoroughly.

Step 5 - Download it for future reference.

Read Also
Viral Video: Harvard Student Attacked For Wearing Palestinian Scarf By Professor's Wife
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Admit Cards For Chartered Accountancy Foundation Exam Released By ICAI CA

Admit Cards For Chartered Accountancy Foundation Exam Released By ICAI CA

Bar Council Of India Announces Schedule For 19th Qualifying Examination

Bar Council Of India Announces Schedule For 19th Qualifying Examination

Haryana's Higher Education Minister Highlights Transformative Goals Of National Education Policy...

Haryana's Higher Education Minister Highlights Transformative Goals Of National Education Policy...

Kenyan Student Detained In India For Alleged Involvement In Human Trafficking Ring

Kenyan Student Detained In India For Alleged Involvement In Human Trafficking Ring

BPSC 69th Mains Exam 2023 Registration Reopens Today, Check Notice

BPSC 69th Mains Exam 2023 Registration Reopens Today, Check Notice