Bangalore Student Achieves 96.4% In CBSE Class 10 Exams Without Coaching

In a remarkable feat, Dhruv Mediratta, a student from VIBGYOR High School, Bangalore, has scored an impressive 96.4% in the CBSE Class 10 exams without resorting to any external coaching or tuition classes.

"I thought it was too hectic," he reasoned when asked about his choice to not enrol himself in coaching or tuition.

Talking about his approach to preparing for exams, Dhruv shared, "It's enough to just pay attention in school. Studying from the very start is important to scoring well. Many people, don't start well, and then at the end, they have too much of a portion to cover."

He also shared that following a fixed study pattern helped him manage his studies without taking tuition or coaching. "I tackled easier subjects first and gradually progressed to the more challenging ones. I used to spend the most time solving math problems."

When asked about his study strategy, he mentioned resorting to YouTube for guidance at times. He said, "YouTube was very helpful for me as it helped me better my weak subjects. It is a good platform to get additional information and understand concepts better."

Apart from YouTube, Dhruv's go-to revision resources include various guides and past-year exam papers.

"Seeking advice from peers who had already passed and maintaining a positive mindset helped reduce my anxiety. I used to play the guitar or watch Netflix during my break time," he revealed while talking about managing pre-exam stress.

Talking about the possibility of scoring better if he had enrolled in coaching, he said, "Maybe if I had taken coaching, I would have gotten a micro more than I did, but my friends who did take coaching also ended up scoring similar marks."

Dhruv's parents, while supportive, allowed him space to manage his studies independently.

When asked about his future plans, Dhruv expressed his dream to pursue engineering, with aspirations for research. He is aiming for admission to the National University of Singapore (NUS).