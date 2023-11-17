AWES Releases OST Admit Card at awesindia.com; Check Detail Here |

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) released the AWES Admit Card 2023 on 16th November 2023 on its official website www.awesindia.com. Candidates who are going to appear for the Online Screening Test for PGT, TGT & PRT posts can download their AWES OST Admit Card by entering the login details such as application number, and password on the login window of the official website of AWES.

The exam will be conducted on 25 and 26 November 2023. Those who are appearing for the exam can take the printout of the AWES Admit Card much before the exam date.

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is responsible for conducting the Online Screening Test (OST) for the recruitment of Primary Teachers (PRTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) for Army Public Schools (APS).

How to download

Visit the official website of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) www.awesindia.com

On the left side of the homepage, search for “OST”.

Now, click on the link reading “To Download Admit Card Click Here”.

A new page appears on the screen, where you have to enter your application number & password, and captcha code as shown in the box to download AWES Admit Card 2023.

