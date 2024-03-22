Australian Government to Toughen Student Visa Rules From Mar 23

Representative Image | Photo: Pixabay

As migration levels in Australia reach unprecedented heights, the government has announced plans to toughen immigration rules for study abroad visas. Effective March 23, the Genuine Student (GS) requirement will replace the existing Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) requirement for student visas.

This change, announced as part of the Australian Government’s Migration Strategy on December 11, 2023, will apply to all applications submitted on or after March 24, 2024.

According to a Reuters report, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil stated, “The actions this weekend will continue to drive migration levels down while delivering on our commitments in the migration strategy to fix the broken system we inherited.”

Under the new regulations, English language requirements for student and graduate visas will be heightened, with the government empowered to suspend education providers found to be violating rules pertaining to international student recruitment.

Furthermore, the Australian government will implement a new "genuine student test" to monitor the intentions of international students primarily visiting Australia for work purposes. Additionally, "no further stay" conditions will be imposed on visitor visas.

The influx of students and workers has exacerbated pressure on Australia's already tight rental market. In response, the government increased annual migration numbers in 2022 to aid businesses in recruiting staff to address shortages following the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent imposition of stricter rules, which led to a decrease in the number of students and workers.

The GS requirement will focus on assessing a student's genuine intention to study in Australia, taking into account various factors such as the applicant’s circumstances, evidence of course progression, immigration history, compliance with visa conditions, and other relevant matters.

However, the GTE requirement will remain in place for Student Guardian visa applicants, as per the release. As Australia moves forward with these changes, stakeholders and prospective students await further developments and anticipate the impact of these tightened visa rules on international student mobility.