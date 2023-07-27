Australia To Not Accept TOEFL Score For Visa Purpose; Check New Immigration Rules

Australia To Not Consider TOEFL Score | Representational Pic

The Australian department of home affairs has amended the English language tests for visa purposes in the country. The government announced, “TOEFL iBT will no longer be offering English language tests for Australian visa purposes until further notice.” The announcement was made on the official website of Australia’s Department of Home Affairs at immi.homeaffairs.gov.au.

Earlier the department of home affairs used to accept English language scores from: ​

International English Language Testing System (IELTS), including One Skill Retake (OSR)

Pearson Test of English (PTE)

Cambridge English (CAE) (also known as C1 Advanced)

Occupational English Test (OET), noting this is a test developed for health professionals.

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL iBT)

As per the latest changes TOEFL iBT won't be accepted.

Read Also TOEFL scores to be now accepted at Canada universities

The department of immigration and citizenship on the official website states, "From 26 July 2023 TOEFL iBT will no longer be offering English language tests for Australian visa purposes until further notice." "From 14 December 2022, IELTS One Skill Retake (OSR) will be available for certain test takers. OSR allows test takers to retake one of the four test components in either reading, writing, speaking or listening (once only)", it added.

It further adds, "For Australian visa purposes, the Department will accept IELTS test results that include OSR, with the exception of applications for subclasses 476, 482, and 485, which need scores from a single sitting/attempt."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)