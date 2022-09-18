Australia: More than 2.6 lakh international students arrived in Down Under till July 22

Representational image |

An official reported on Saturday that more than 2.60 lakh students had come to Australia to pursue higher education after the nation opened its borders in response to the effects of the Covid 19 enforced lockdown. According to Abdul Ekram, the Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner for South Asia, Australia has introduced the Study Australia Industry Experience programme for Indian students with the goal of increasing employability skills.

Recently, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) held a one-day road show called "Study Australia" to inform prospective international students about studying in Australia, interact with university representatives, and provide information on visas and scholarships that are available.

"We work closely with Indian students to ensure that they are making the best decisions when it comes to studying in Australia. The Study Australia roadshow provided updated, reliable and relevant information to students, parents and heads of institutes," Mr Ekram was quoted as saying in a press release. Australia offers worldclass education, strong careers pathways and an unmatched lifestyle for students, he said.

"Since the border re-opening in mid-December 2021 until July 22, 2022, over 2.60 lakh student visa holders arrived in Australia," the Australian Trade and Investment Commission said.

Mr. Ekram claims that throughout time, more and more Indian students have chosen to study in Australia due to the country's high standard of life, prospects for employment after graduation, and world-class education. During the event, representatives from Australian universities provided in-depth information about scholarships, student life, and security in the nation.

