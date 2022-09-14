Western Australia to spend millions on international students

Representational image | (PTI Photo)

Perth: The Western Australian (WA) government announced the commencement of three programmes worth a combined A$16.8 million ($11.3 million) on Wednesday in an effort to revitalise the state's international education sector.

International Education Minister for Western Australia, David Templeman, made the announcement on Wednesday. He stated that A$10 million would go into an agent incentive programme to "promote WA as a study destination of choice to potential international students."

The WA government must "incentivize international student agents as well as students to encourage them to consider and ultimately make the right choice to study in our state," according to Templeman.

Depending on whether a student enrolls at a university or a vocational training centre, the programme will pay the brokers a bonus of between A$500 and A$1,000.

The remaining A$6.8 million will be split into two separate subsidies for qualifying full-time international students, one for housing and the other for tuition.

Each of those one-time subsidies will be valued at A$1,500.

The projects, according to Templeman, were part of the additional A$41.2 million in initiatives for that sector outlined in the 2022–23 state budget, and they backed up the WA government's dedication to foreign education.

