Australia: Govt Reduces Average Study Visa Processing Time To 16 Days

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has announced an significant accomplishment by reducing the average processing time for student visas to only 16 days. This significant enhancement comes after a challenging time in 2022, when visa delays afflicted many study destinations all over the world while the world recovered from the pandemic.

"Good news for international students! Additional Australian Government resourcing since 2022 has led to big reductions in average visa processing times. On average, student visas are now being processed in as little as 16 days," the Australian government said in a LinkedIn post.

The result is attributed to a planned allocation of $48.1 million from the country's budget over a 12-month period, as well as a series of targeted efforts aimed at resolving visa processing delays.

According to reports, about 600 new staff members were recruited between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, and are now supporting temporary and migration visa processing. Processing on-hand visa applications is a government priority.

To facilitate a smooth visa application process, the department advised student visa applicants from outside Australia to apply for their visas at least eight weeks before the commencement of their course. This proactive strategy can assist students in avoiding avoidable delays and ensuring they have enough time to complete all necessary procedures before beginning their studies in Australia.

In order to streamline incoming students, Australia has raised the financial capacity requirement for overseas students. Student visa applicants will be required to provide proof of AU$24,505 in savings beginning October 1, 2023.

