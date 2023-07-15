Attractive Ireland, Rewarding New Zealand Helps Shape Indian Student’s Skills

Sreetama Ghosh |

Since I was in 8th grade, I wanted to study abroad and learn about different countries and cultures. And so, after I finished school in India, I moved to Auckland, New Zealand, to complete my undergraduate degree.

Studying overseas was a truly fulfilling and rewarding experience, so once that was done, I stayed in New Zealand and worked across different roles in various industries on a Graduate Visa. After living there for 6 years, I wanted to explore the other side of the world. Applying for a Master’s programme in Europe seemed like the best next step to enhance my leadership capabilities and professional skills.

The journey to Europe’s Emerald Isle

Ireland, as a country, provides endless opportunities in many different industries and sectors. It is a beautiful, safe country and is the only major English-speaking country in the EU that is convenient. Dublin is a bustling, multicultural city with a fascinating past, a thriving arts scene, and hospitable citizens.

Moving to Ireland has been one of the best decisions of my life. Irish people are some of the friendliest you’ll ever meet. Even though we all come from many different countries in my cohort, we have quickly become a tight-knit community who are always supporting each other. Besides the booming business, tech, and pharmaceutical scene, you are also never too far away from nature in Ireland with its stunning mountains and lush, green valleys. Dublin’s proximity to the UK and the EU is easily accessible, so it’s easy to get out and explore the rest of Europe.

‘Keep an open mind’

I’d advise any Indian students wishing to travel to Dublin or Ireland, to keep an open mind: when you move to a new country, you must be ready to adapt quickly to the people, the culture, and the weather. Having an open mind and welcoming ideas which may be untraditional or different from what you have experienced so far is very important for acclimating to the country and ensuring a smooth transition into your studies.

Importantly, don’t be afraid to ask for help if you are feeling overwhelmed. People are more than happy to extend their support at the college and outside.

The author is MSc. International Management student at Trinity Business School in Dublin, Ireland.

