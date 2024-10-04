 Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities For 2024-25!
Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities For 2024-25!

The Indian Council of Social Science Research's (ICSSR) invite for project proposals is open to researchers at all career stages. The aim is to support impactful research contributing to national development and Sustainable Development Goals.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
ICSSR | Official Website

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) is inviting project proposals from Indian researchers in the fields of Social and Human Sciences for the 2024-25 academic year. This is a great chance for researchers at any stage of their careers, whether young, mid-career, or senior, to contribute to important studies. The applications for the same are being accepted on it's official website at www.icssr.org.

Key Objectives

• To support research in Social and Human Sciences having the potential to contribute to the National Development and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing evidence-based insights and practical solutions to current and future challenges in various fields.

• To promote multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, & transdisciplinary approaches across diverse domains in Social and Human Sciences.

• To support research that has the potential to develop new theoretical and methodological approaches to research in the social and human sciences.

• To encourage young, mid-career as well senior social scientists doing research in diverse sectors identified by the ICSSR in the overall framework of Viksit Bharat 2047

Important Dates

Applications Start: October 4, 2024

Application Close: October 24, 2024

Hard Copy Submission Deadline: October 31, 2024.

The candidates who are interested in taking part in the process mentioned above must register before the set deadline.

How To Apply?

Go to www.icssr.org.

Look for the section on Major & Minor Research Projects.

Make sure to read all the guidelines and objectives carefully.

Write your project proposal, including your research questions, methods, and expected outcomes.

Fill out the online application form and upload your proposal by October 24, 2024.

Print your application form and send it to ICSSR by October 31, 2024.

Applicants are required to read the guidelines carefully before submitting their online application forms. Applicants are also advised to apply well before the last date to avoid a last-minute rush, according to the official website. This page contains links to the comprehensive application instructions and required formats.

Where To Submit Hard Copy?

The online application form should be printed out by applicants, who should then mail it and all of the appendices to:

The Deputy Director (Research),
Research Project Division,

Indian Council of Social Science Research,
JNU Institutional Area,
Aruna Asaf Ali Marg,
New Delhi – 110067

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible. It is also important for one to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the process mentioned above.

