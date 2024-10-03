JKSSB Announces Supervisor Recruitment Exam Results; Details Inside!

JKSSB |

The Jammu and Kashmir Selection Board has announced the results of the written examination for the position of Supervisor in the Social Welfare Department. This test was held for applicants as part of the recruitment process for 201 available positions, as advertised in Notification No. 12 of 2021.

On June 23, 2024, candidates took a written exam that assessed their knowledge and skills relevant to the Supervisor role. The total score possible in this exam was 120 marks. The results of this examination were published in a notice on July 19, 2024.

But those candidates who had studied Home Science, Child Development, or Sociology had 5 bonus marks. Bonus marks were given according to their subjects and it was also well-mentioned in the advertisement since 2023. However, these additional marks are provisional. This means they will not be able to provide any guarantee to even the candidate about getting selected unless the documents get verified.

Annexed is the list. Candidates are advised that appearing in this list does not imply that they would be automatically considered for next process of selection; as such, it would depend on the document verification.

All candidates are hereby required to present original mark sheets and degree certificates when called for document verification. This step is crucial, as it confirms the candidates’ claims about their education and scores. The extra 5 marks given to some candidates are only provisional. If candidates cannot show their original documents during verification, they may not be eligible for the position even if they scored well.

Scoring high does not guarantee a position. The final decision will be made only after careful review of all documents by the Document Verification Committees. Candidates who fail to bring the necessary documents on the verification date may lose the chance to receive the additional marks and could affect their overall selection process.

Below are the steps to check candidates' results:

Step 1: Log into the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Selection Board.

Step 2: Check a section called "Results" or "Latest Updates."

Step 3: Click on the download Annexure "A", where results from the written test will be available.

Step 4: Open the document and search for your name or roll number to see whether you appear on the list of candidates who qualify for the next level.

Currently, the recruitment process for the Supervisor position has started. The date for document verification will be announced later, and all candidates are required to prepare their documents. Remember that getting a position is not only determined by the score you would obtain from the written test but also by the verification of your documents, according to the official website.