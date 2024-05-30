ATMA Results 2024: AIMS To Release ATMA Results Today; Know How To Download Yours! | Representative image.

The results for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024 exam are expected to be declared today, on May 30, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores on the official website of the Association of Management Schools (AIMS) at atmaaims.com once the results are released. Candidates will need to use their respective PID and password in order to download their online scorecards.

The ATMA 2024 entrance exam was held by AIMS on May 25, 2024. The exam was held in a single shift from 9 am to noon. The ATMA exam is conducted in order to shortlist candidates for admission to various postgraduate management programmes at AIMS.

First step: Candidates must visit atmaaims.com, the official AIMS website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the "ATMA Result 2024" link and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your generated credentials, such as your PID and password, to log into your account.

Step 4: The ATMA Result 2024 will then appear on the screen after completion.

Step 5: Print a hard copy of the saved copy for future reference.

ATMA Question Paper & Marking Scheme

The ATMA is a computer-based exam that includes verbal, quantitative, and analytical reasoning questions. The question paper consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Analytical Reasoning Parts I and II contain up to 60 problems that cover a variety of topics, including strong and weak arguments, arrangements, blood relations, data sufficiency, arguments and statements, coding and decoding, syllogisms, and critical reasoning.

The Quantitative Skills exam consists of two parts and sixty questions covering a wide range of topics. Along with these, the Verbal Ability section (divided into Parts I and II) is a section of the test that has sixty questions on topics including grammar, sentence completion, jumbled sentences, vocabulary, and more.

About ATMA

A number of post-graduate management programs, including MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and other management post-graduate courses, accept the ATMA as a reliable, thorough, and one-window exam for admission (subject to local regulations). The nationally recognised entrance exam, known as ATMA, is an online objective test. This exam is administered in every state in India and is approved by the AICTE and the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.