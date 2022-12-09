e-Paper Get App
Assam: Three more arrested in Dibrugarh University ragging case

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
Representative Image |
Guwahati: Three more students of the Dibrugarh University have been arrested for their alleged role in ragging a student who eventually jumped off a two-storey building of a hostel "to save himself from mental and physical harassment", officials said on Friday.

Since the incident took place on November 26, a total of 10 students have been arrested for their involvement.

The students who were arrested on Thursday were identified as Kamleswar Chutia, Galab Deka and Kamal Krishna Kakoti. They were produced in court and a magistrate sent them to police custody.

Also on Thursday, the university's anti-ragging committee rusticated Kakoti, who was pursuing his Masters in mathematics, and also debarred him from taking admission in any institution for three years.

Meanwhile, Poban Gogoi, a B.Ed student, and Chitrabon Baruah, a BCA third semester student, were also rusticated for a year.

Earlier four additional students were rusticated for three years, while 18 others were expelled from the institute.

Three wardens of the Padmanath Gohain Barua hostel, where the incident took place, were suspended due to negligence in their duties.

The victim, Anand Sharma, an M.Com first semester student, sustained severe injuries after jumping off the building. He had to undergo surgery and is currently being treated at a hospital.

