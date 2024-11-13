Assam: SLRC To Release ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheets Today At 11:30 AM; Check All Details Here

Representative Image

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will release the answer sheets for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade 4 positions today, November 13, at 11:30 AM. Candidates can download their answer sheets from slrcg4.sebaonline.org until November 30.

To obtain scanned copies of their OMR sheets, candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹50. The ADRE Grade 4 examination was conducted on October 27. Following this, the SLRC is expected to release the ADRE Grade 4 answer key for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level positions, along with an invitation for candidates to submit objections.

Examination Details &Upcoming Answer Key Release

Question papers for these exams have already been made available on slrcg4.sebaonline.org. After the release of the ADRE Grade 4 answer key, candidates can raise objections by paying a fee for each questioned item. The SLRC will evaluate these objections and revise the final answer key if the claims are deemed valid. Candidates must provide supporting evidence with their objections. If an objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded.

The ADRE Grade 4 results will be compiled using the final answer key. The recruitment for ADRE Grade 4 was conducted for 5,023 vacancies, including 1,088 for HSLC, 1,833 for HSLC+ITI, and 2,102 for Class 8 level posts.

Exam Structure & Schedule

The ADRE Grade 4 exam was administered in two shifts: HSLC and HSLC+ITI candidates took their tests from 9 AM to 11:30 AM, while the Class 8 level test occurred in the afternoon from 1:30 PM to 4 PM. The exam featured 135 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, with a penalty of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers. Candidates are advised to check the commission's official website for further updates.