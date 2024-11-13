 Assam: SLRC To Release ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheets Today At 11:30 AM; Check All Details Here
The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will release the answer sheets for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade 4 posts today, November 13, at 11:30 AM. Candidates can download their answer sheets until November 30 for a fee of ₹50. The SLRC will also release the answer key and invite objections from candidates after the release.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will release the answer sheets for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade 4 positions today, November 13, at 11:30 AM. Candidates can download their answer sheets from slrcg4.sebaonline.org until November 30.

To obtain scanned copies of their OMR sheets, candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹50. The ADRE Grade 4 examination was conducted on October 27. Following this, the SLRC is expected to release the ADRE Grade 4 answer key for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level positions, along with an invitation for candidates to submit objections.

Examination Details &Upcoming Answer Key Release

Question papers for these exams have already been made available on slrcg4.sebaonline.org. After the release of the ADRE Grade 4 answer key, candidates can raise objections by paying a fee for each questioned item. The SLRC will evaluate these objections and revise the final answer key if the claims are deemed valid. Candidates must provide supporting evidence with their objections. If an objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded.

Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham (Mithla) In Nepal Gears Up Ram-Sita Vivah
Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility & Breathlessness; AQI Drops To 361, Visuals Surface
'You And I': Zomato Welcomes Swiggy After Company's Listing At NSE
Supreme Court Set To Pronounce Verdict On 'Bulldozer Justice' Emphasising Illegal Property Destruction Of Minorities
The ADRE Grade 4 results will be compiled using the final answer key. The recruitment for ADRE Grade 4 was conducted for 5,023 vacancies, including 1,088 for HSLC, 1,833 for HSLC+ITI, and 2,102 for Class 8 level posts.

Exam Structure & Schedule

The ADRE Grade 4 exam was administered in two shifts: HSLC and HSLC+ITI candidates took their tests from 9 AM to 11:30 AM, while the Class 8 level test occurred in the afternoon from 1:30 PM to 4 PM. The exam featured 135 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, with a penalty of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers. Candidates are advised to check the commission's official website for further updates.

