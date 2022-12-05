Assam shocker: Another ragging incident in state as 14 students rusticated from hostel over harassment

Representative Image

Silchar: Another case of ragging has come into limelight at a dental college in Assam's Silchar town where at least 14 students have been rusticated from the hostel by the authorities, officials said on Monday.

The incident has surfaced amid reports that the prime accused in Dibrugarh University ragging case, Rahul Chetry, surrendered on Monday morning. Chetry was being chased by Assam Police for playing a role in an M Com student allegedly having to jump off a hostel building to escape harassment.

The recent ragging incident was reported by students in 1st year at the dental college, who lodged a complaint a few days ago against some seniors. They alleged that senior students were causing mental and physical harassment. As a result, their academic performance at the college has been hampered as they could not concentrate on their studies.

The principal of the dental college, Manjula Das said that the issue was brought to the notice of the anti-ragging committee of the institution.

The committee along with officers from district administration separately inquired into this matter and found the accused students guilty.

Following that, the college authority has taken disciplinary action and the accused students were suspended from continuing their stay at the hostel. However, they were allowed to continue their course.

Incidents of ragging have been reported across India in recent weeks with reports of harassment of students in Tamil Nadu's Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore and Uttarakhand's Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute of Medical Science and Research.

Previously ragging incidents were also reported in Hyderabad and Odisha, where a girl student was forcefully kissed by a male student on the orders of some seniors at Odisha School of Mining Engineering in Keonjhar.

Inputs from IANS