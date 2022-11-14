e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: HC initiates proceedings based on newspaper reports in CMC ragging incident

Tamil Nadu: HC initiates proceedings based on newspaper reports in CMC ragging incident

As many as seven students were suspended and a criminal case was registered by the local police.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: HC initiates proceedings based on newspaper reports in CMC ragging incident |
Follow us on

The Madras High Court on Monday initiated proceedings on its own on the ragging incident at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore.

Shocked over the incident at a premier educational institution even now, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar initiated the proceedings based on newspaper reports. 

The senior counsel representing the college management submitted that immediately after coming to know about the incident, a committee comprising the college principal and hostel warden was constituted and appropriate action was initiated. As many as seven students were suspended and a criminal case was registered by the local police. If the allegations against them are proved, they will be removed from the college, he added.

In educational institutions, discipline is most important, the bench said and adjourned the matter by two weeks, after directing the management to file a detailed action taken report on the issue.

Read Also
Hyderabad viral video: Student thrashed over 'Comment on Prophet Muhammad', threatened to kill; FIR...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IIT Kanpur signs agreement with US university to work in areas of mutual interests

IIT Kanpur signs agreement with US university to work in areas of mutual interests

SSC scam: Court denies bail to Mamata Banerjee's ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee

SSC scam: Court denies bail to Mamata Banerjee's ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee

Hyderabad-based food company Pista House's aircraft gets stuck under a bridge in Andhra Pradesh;...

Hyderabad-based food company Pista House's aircraft gets stuck under a bridge in Andhra Pradesh;...

Professionals to receive IIM Bangalore degree under Assam's CM Young Professional Programme

Professionals to receive IIM Bangalore degree under Assam's CM Young Professional Programme

Mizoram: At least 15 labourers feared trapped after quarry caves in

Mizoram: At least 15 labourers feared trapped after quarry caves in