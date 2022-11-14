Tamil Nadu: HC initiates proceedings based on newspaper reports in CMC ragging incident |

The Madras High Court on Monday initiated proceedings on its own on the ragging incident at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore.

Shocked over the incident at a premier educational institution even now, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar initiated the proceedings based on newspaper reports.

The senior counsel representing the college management submitted that immediately after coming to know about the incident, a committee comprising the college principal and hostel warden was constituted and appropriate action was initiated. As many as seven students were suspended and a criminal case was registered by the local police. If the allegations against them are proved, they will be removed from the college, he added.

In educational institutions, discipline is most important, the bench said and adjourned the matter by two weeks, after directing the management to file a detailed action taken report on the issue.