Assam Schools Embrace Six Tribal Languages as Medium to Empower Communities

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

The Assam government has decided to introduce six tribal languages as mediums of instruction in the foundational stage of school education to protect the interests of tribal communities and in line with the provisions of the National Education Policy, 2020.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on February 23 night under the chairmanship of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister said that six tribal languages – Rabba, Karbi, Tiwa, Deori and Dimasa – would be introduced as mediums of instruction (MoI) in the foundational stage of school education and subsequently shift to a regional language as MoI.

The state cabinet also approved the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to recognize Manipuri as an associate official language in four districts of the state – Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Hojai.

“Assam Veterinary and Fishery University will be established via bifurcation of the faculty of Veterinary Science, Assam Agriculture University, Khanapara and the College of Fisheries Science, Raha, from the Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat. The Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science at Joyhing, North Lakhimpur and the proposed Dairy Science College will be constituent colleges of the proposed university,” the Assam chief minister said.

The Assam cabinet also approved the guidelines for Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan – Nogoria to be implemented by the Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission Society in phases for the promotion of women self-help group (SHG) members as urban women entrepreneurs.

“In Phase-I, eligible SHG members will be provided Rs 10,000 as entrepreneurship fund (seed capital) to start their own enterprise/business venture. In Phase-II, after proper utilization of seed capital, a loan of minimum of Rs 25,000 can be availed by the members from the banks, with the government providing 50% of the amount or Rs 12,500 (whichever is less) as capital subsidy on return of the loan,” the CM said.

In Phase-III, on return loan received under Phase-II, interested beneficiaries will be helped to avail individual bank credit of higher amount and on timely repayment of the loan, the government will provide 3 per cent interest subvention, he added.

“To aid rural women entrepreneurs and boost the rural economy, Rs 1000 crore sanctioned to Mega Mission Society – Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (MMS – CMSGUY) out of the total allocated budget for FY 2023-24. The fund will be used for implementation of Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (MAAA) and Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMUA),” the Assam chief minister said.

The state cabinet also approved the sanction of Rs 274 crore for infrastructure projects under the Assam Infrastructure Financing Authority (AIFA) out of the total allocated budget for FY 2023-24.

The other decisions of the state cabinet were – for the protection of land rights of indigenous communities, Ahom, Koch, Rajbongshi and Gorkha communities to be included in the list of protected classes of persons in Balipara Tribal Belt who have been occupying the land prior to 2011.

Existing Divisions and Subdivisions (excluding Sixth Schedule districts) of Public Works (Building & NH) department to be rearranged / reorganized and renamed in line with the Election Commission of India’s notification for delimitation of Legislative Assembly Constituency (LACs) in Assam and the proposed readjustment with new geographical jurisdictions of the reorganized LACs will facilitate effective administrative and technical management of the department’s flagship projects.

Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) Society is to be created under the industries, commerce & PE department and the CEO of CMAAA Society will be appointed by the government, the cabinet said.

The cabinet has also approved the raising of a loan amount of Rs 59.27 crore by Government of Assam from National Housing Bank (NHB) for projects sanctioned under Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) – Tranche-I against the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and the projects include – Integrated Traffic Management Systems in Dibrugarh and Silchar, Infrastructure Development in Town Planning Scheme in Tinsukia and the dismantling of damaged 19 Minimal Liquid Discharge Elevated Surface Reservoir of zone 3A and its reconstruction in Nagaon.