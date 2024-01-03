Assam Government Directs Evaluators To Bring Simple Vegetarian Food For State-wide Assessment Drive In Schools

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu | File

The Education Department of the Assam government has directed evaluators who are scheduled to participate in a state-wide assessment drive for the students in the schools to bring only simple vegetarian food.

The mission director of Samagra Shiksha in Assam signed a letter directing the schools to provide the external evaluators with a simple vegetarian meal on the day of the evaluation.

Furthermore, it has also been reported that schools have been instructed not to host any celebrations for the outside evaluators.

The government will conduct the "Gunotsav" assessment drive in over 43,000 schools throughout the state.

Participants in the exercise will number close to 40 lakh students. In the course of the assessment drive, 18,098 external evaluators will be sent throughout Assam.

In the meantime, a letter from the state education department stated that the external evaluators will only be served simple vegetarian food in schools.

What is assessment drive?

Assam's Minister of Education, Ranoj Pegu, stated on Tuesday that the state's improved learning outcomes and high-quality education will be ensured by the assessment drive.

"43,498 government schools across 35 districts of the state will conduct the exercise, encompassing 39,63,542 students," he stated.

According to the minister, Gunotsav will see the participation of all parties involved—teachers, students, administrators, and local communities—in order to increase accountability for high-quality education.

Exercise to be conducted in three phases

This year's exercise will be conducted in three phases: twelve districts will compete in the first round, which takes place from January 3–6, thirteen districts in the second round, which takes place from January 9–12, and ten districts in the third and final leg, which takes place from February 5–12.

In order to do this, 18,098 external evaluators will be placed all over Assam.

The chief secretary, MLAs, and the chief minister are just a few of the individuals who will visit the schools in their capacity as external evaluators.

(With inputs from IANS)