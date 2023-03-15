Assam: National Medical Commission recognizes Nalbari Medical College; CM tweets, 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year

Photo Credit: Twitter

Guwahati: Nalbari Medical College in Assam has been recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the regulatory body for medical education and medical professionals in the country.

In a letter issued by the National Medical Commission said, "In view of the above approval of 100 MBBS seats, the Commission has decided to obtain undertaking/essential documents for the issue of a letter of Permission for starting/increase in seats for the academic year 2023-24.”

The recognition came after the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) examined the assessor's report on Feb 27, 2023 for assessing the availability of infrastructure facilities of the college, laboratories, libraries, hostels, hospital and availability of faculty, their experience, publications and residents/tutors, nursing and paramedical staff at the Nalbari Medical College, Nalbari for starting the MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted on the micro-blogging site, “We've reached another milestone! Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by National Medical Commission with approval to admit 100 MBBS students. It's a historic accomplishment for Assam with 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year!

We've reached another milestone!



Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by National Medical Commission with an approval to admit 100 MBBS students.



It's a historic accomplishment for Assam with 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year! pic.twitter.com/HZhJBMSCRi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 15, 2023

Read Also AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration postponed, check here to know about revised dates

“The applicant should provide all infrastructural facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, building, equipment and hospital facilities as per National Medical Commission norms. No student should be admitted to the above courses till the formal permission of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB),” the letter further stated.

Previous month, NMC had approved 100 MBBS seats in the Nagaon Medical College which received a Letter of Intent from NMC. It was Assam's 11th medical college authorized to start.