Assam launches NEP for higher educational institutes in state | File

Guwahati: The Assam government has formally launched the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in higher educational institutions in the state on Saturday.



A ceremonial launch was attended by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Gauhati University.



Sarma said,: "The NEP was envisioned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preparing our youth for the future and its adoption marks a historic day for Assam. As a part of the policy, we should focus on imparting multi-disciplinary education and preparing our students in a holistic and an enabling environment."



He appreciated the higher education department of the state government and Gauhati University for the historic initiative which marked the rollout of NEP in Assam.



The Chief Minister also said that NEP 2020 had paved the way for transformative changes in the education sector of the country. He further mentioned that the state government has been taking committed steps since the beginning to implement this education policy, which is gradually turning into reality.



"In the journey for academic excellence in Assam, these initiatives will become milestones in the coming days," he added.



Sarma stated that the new national education policy was a long-felt need of the country. Prior to NEP 2020, three National Education Policies were introduced in India.



The NEP 2020 has been brought in keeping with the shortcomings of the previous education policies and the current and future needs, which can lead to large-scale transformative reforms in both the school and higher education sectors.



The Chief Minister said that the NEP 2020 is the first and most comprehensive Education Policy which is all-encompassing, comprehensive, and exhaustive.



Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique, and others were present.