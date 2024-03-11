Assam Introduces Meitei Script In Educational Institutions

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | PTI

Guwahati: Assam government has decided to introduce Meitei script in educational institutions across the state.

The decision was made in a state Cabinet meeting that happened late on Sunday night. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the meeting.

The state Cabinet has given approval to introduce Meitei or Manipuri Mayek script in educational institutions of Assam.

According to Sarma, this will allow interested students to study Manipuri literature and pursue higher studies in the area.

He further mentioned that the decision will help students of Assam apply for jobs in Manipur, where this knowledge is a prerequisite.

The state Cabinet has also decided to reserve 6 per cent of total seats in the state quota across all medical colleges in Assam for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). For this, the medical education rules in Assam will be amended.