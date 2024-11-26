Assam HS Board Exam 2025: Class 12 Time Table Declared, Check Full Schedule

Assam HS Board Exam 2025 | Official Website

Exams for Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) will be administered by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) beginning on February 13. There will be two shifts for the Assam board 12 HS exams: one from 9 am to 12 pm and another from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam's official website offers a comprehensive timetable in PDF format for students studying for the Assam HS exams.

The class 10 time table has also been released by the AHSEC. The 2025 Assam Board HSLC Exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The two-day Assal HSLC class 10 practical exams are set for January 21-22, 2025.

Class 12 time table:

How to download?

-Visit the Assam Board's (SEBA) official website.

-Select the link for the 2025 HS Examination.

-The PDF Date Sheet will appear.

-For additional reference, download the HSLC schedule.