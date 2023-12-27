Assam Government Launches Massive Recruitment Drive in Education Sector

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | File Photo

In a major effort aimed at enhancing employment opportunities and fortifying the Education Department, the Assam government has kicked off a recruitment drive that covers vacancies in both Elementary Education and Secondary Education, with over 10,000 positions being advertised.

This undertaking is designed to address vacancies within the department and is part of a larger initiative to offer job opportunities to the youth of the state through the Chief Minister's 1 Lakh Employment Scheme.

"Today, our government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the Education Department. We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam’s history," Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam said in a post on social media site, X.

Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu posted, "Directorate of Secondary Education has released an advertisement for recruitment of 1424 Post Graduate Teachers and 7249 (1) Graduate Teachers (Arts), (2) Graduate Teacher (Science), (3) Graduate Teachers (Hindi) and (4) Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) of the different Provincialised Secondary Schools. See today's newspapers."