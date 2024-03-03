Assam Education Minister Promises Maximum Scores For Students Affected By Out-of-Syllabus Questions

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu | File

Assam's Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, has promised to award maximum scores to students who were impacted by claims of questions being outside the syllabus in the HSLC or Matric Mathematics exam administered by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).

Students from different regions of the state expressed their worries, stating that some of the questions in the math exam went beyond the prescribed syllabus. This could potentially lead to a deduction of at least 25 marks out of 100, even though it was not their fault.

The outcry led to a more extensive investigation of the matter, as numerous other students later shared similar experiences during the examination, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is responsible for overseeing the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, also known as the class-10 final exam. This year, the exam began on February 16 and had a total of 4,25,965 students from all over the state participating.

Additionally, during the initial day of the examination, there was a report of a leak in the question paper in the Cachar district.

The 'General English' question paper started circulating on WhatsApp soon after the exam started. While early reports indicated that the leak originated from Nenamiya School in Cachar, further investigation resulted in the apprehension of four people, including a teacher, by local authorities.

Despite the accusations, Minister Pegu refuted the allegations of question paper leakage in Cachar District, stating that they were untrue. He emphasized that the authorities were diligently investigating the source of this false information and would respond by taking appropriate legal measures, a report from the Hindustan Times stated.

Minister Pegu, while addressing the media regarding the allegations, verified that a comprehensive inquiry has been initiated within the ministry. He provided reassurance that a final verdict will be made once the investigation report is obtained.

Minister Pegu has directed the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter. He emphasized that if the accusations are verified, each student impacted will receive an additional 25 marks as compensation.