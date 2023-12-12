Assam: Cotton University HS Student Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

In a distressing incident at Cotton University in Guwahati, Assam, a first-year Higher Secondary student attempted suicide by jumping off the second floor of the Manik Chandra building (MCB) on December 12. The student's identity is being withheld.

Classmates express concerns amid signs of distress and isolation

Fellow students reported that the incident occurred after the student attended her Education class. Concerns were raised about her well-being as she exhibited signs of distress and isolation. One classmate revealed, "She attended her Education class, and after finishing her classes, she took the extreme step. We saw her sitting quietly, not talking much. She always seemed depressed."

The student was promptly rushed to the hospital, and her current condition is critical, according to the latest reports. The classmates had noticed her withdrawal from social interactions and suspected personal issues affecting her mental health. A peer mentioned, "Last Friday, I spoke with her, and at that time also she was sounding sad. We could sense she was going through a tough time."

As this remains a developing story, further details are awaited, and the university is expected to provide updates on the incident and the student's condition.