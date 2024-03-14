Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Assistant Exam Timetable Released, Check Now!

Representative Image | File Photo

The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd has recently released the much-anticipated exam timetable for the Assistant role, which can be found on their official website.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to thoroughly examine the comprehensive exam timetable, which can be accessed in PDF form on the official website, specifically designed for Assistant positions. This document provides crucial details regarding the exam, such as the date, time, and location, to ensure that candidates are adequately prepared and ready for the upcoming evaluation.

The written exam for 120 Assistant positions will be held on April 21, 2024, at different locations throughout the state. Candidates who have completed the application process are advised to visit apexbankassam.com to access the detailed exam schedule.

Furthermore, as stated earlier, the Assistant position selection procedure consists of a written exam and a personal interview. It is crucial to emphasize that only those candidates who successfully pass the written exam will be eligible to proceed to the interview stage. However, it should be acknowledged that the Bank reserves the right to invite candidates for the interview based on the number of positions available.

The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd had previously published a job notification on its official website for the Assistant positions mentioned. The notification contained comprehensive details about the hiring process. Prospective applicants were required to possess certain educational qualifications, such as a bachelor's degree from a recognized university, with a minimum of 45% marks.

Upon selection, individuals appointed to Assistant positions will be offered a competitive salary package, comprising a Pay Scale of Rs. 18730—68040 + G.P. Rs. 4400, as well as other allowable allowances.