Assam CM Announces Closure Of Up To 1000 Private Madrasas

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | File Photo

Up to 1000 private Madrasas are set to be instructed to shut down, as announced by Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. Sarma made this declaration while speaking to reporters at his official residence on the first day of 2024. Notably, 1281 Madrasas in Assam were recently rebranded as Middle English Schools. Therefore, the recent announcement by the Assam CM has come as a surprise to many.

Private Madrasas are safeguarded

The Chief Minister explained to the reporters that private Madrasas are safeguarded by the Constitution of India and are exempt from the Right to Education Act.

However, despite this, the Assam police and Education Department are collaborating to potentially decrease the number of private Madrasas by 1000 in the near future, aiming to reduce the count from three thousand to two thousand. The government is currently in discussions with the Madrasas regarding this matter.

“We have said to them look you are not providing basic infrastructures; you should not run it. Like that we are working on it,” Sarma added.

Assam government to conduct special census

He further said that the Assam government will conduct a special census of indigenous Muslims of Assam. He said that by 2024 census of indigenous Muslims or Assamese Muslims to be completed.

Talking about this he said, “We have already approved the census among the Muslims five distinct community which are known as Assamese Muslim Community. It is now in the process of identifying villages where Assamese Muslims are living. Also, they are earmarking the wards and other places where Assamese Muslims are living in the town areas. The census will be completed by 2024.”

In a rally at Belagavi, Karnataka in March 2023, the Chief Minister of Assam stated that he had shut down 600 Madrasas and was committed to closing all of them, emphasizing the need for schools, colleges, and universities over Madrasas.