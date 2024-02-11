Assam Board HS 2024 Class 12th Exams Begin On Monday, Schedule, Checklist & More

FP Photo/ Representative Image

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to start the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) exams on February 12. A total of 2,80,216 students will participate in the Assam board Class 12 exams, which will take place at 876 centers throughout the state.

Here's everything students need to know:

The Assam board will conduct Class 12 HS exams in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The exams will commence with the English paper on February 12, followed by the music group A and Bihu papers on February 13.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared some encouraging words, stating, "All government officers and teachers have been duly instructed to execute their responsibilities with the utmost discipline and sincerity. I earnestly urge all parents, guardians, and citizens to extend their cooperation to ensure the seamless conduct of these examinations."

The HS and HSLC Exams are set to commence on February 12th and 16th, respectively, concluding on March 13th. The HSLC Exam will be undertaken by 4,25,965 students across 913 centers, while the HS Exam will involve 2,80,216 students across 876 centers.



Admit Card and Registration Card: Candidates must bring their HS admit card and AHSEC registration card.

No Early Departure: No candidate will be permitted to leave the exam hall in the first hour of the exam.

Personal Stationery: Students are required to carry their own stationery to the exam center. The Class 12 HS Assam board 2024 exams will conclude with the multimedia and web technology paper on March 13.