Assam: 35 Students Faint Mysteriously At Ramkrishnanagar Vidyapith, Gunotsav Cancelled

In a bewildering incident at Ramkrishnanagar Vidyapith Higher Secondary School in Assam's Karimganj district, chaos ensued as 35 students, primarily girls, mysteriously fainted during the morning assembly on Saturday. The bizarre episode prompted the District Commissioner (DC), Mridul Yadav, to call off the scheduled Gunotsav Programme at the school, according to the local media reports.

What exactly happened?

Prof. Dipankar Das, the External Evaluator School appointed for the event, recounted the startling turn of events during the morning assembly. Initially, two female students began screaming and rolling on the ground, prompting a swift response from teachers and staff who promptly escorted them to the sick room. However, the situation took an alarming turn when, within minutes, a cascade of students, including two males from Grades 5 to 9, started fainting in their classrooms.

Alarmed by the unfolding crisis, at least 35 students were rushed to Ramkrishnanagar Civil Hospital for medical attention. The incident sparked concern among parents and locals who gathered at the school premises, demanding the immediate halt of the Gunotsav Programme. Professor Das reported, "After hearing the incident, the guardians and locals gathered on the school campus and demanded to stop the Gunotsav. They forcefully left the school premises with the students. We have informed the District Commissioner, and the Gunotsav programme has been called off by the authority."

Investigation underway

As reported in the local media reports, responding to the situation, Additional District Commissioner Dhrubajyoti Pathak, District Mission Director Bikash Bhattacharjee, and Planning Officer of the Education Department Dipu Dutta visited the school to assess the situation and interact with the affected students. The mysterious fainting spell has left the school community and local authorities puzzled, raising questions about the underlying cause of this alarming incident. Investigations are underway to unravel the mystery surrounding the sudden illness that befell the students at Ramkrishnanagar Vidyapith.