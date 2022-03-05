Aspirants to juggle MCQ- based JEE & theory-based CBSE Boards

JEE Main aspirants, who will be taking their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12 Board exams, are relentlessly writing on Twitter, demanding more than two attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The Tweets have been making rounds on the social media platform for more than a week since the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared that there will only be two attempts for the JEE Main owing to Covid-19 relaxations.

However, based on the tweets written by the JEE aspirants who will be taking their Board Examinations, two attempts are not enough. Moreover, the small gap between both examinations has put them in a difficult situation, the tweets say.

While one hints at not having enough time to prepare, the other says that studying for both examinations gets confusing.

@raj_raj1790 on Twitter wrote, "how will the students prepare for MCQ- based JEE and Descriptive based CBSE together? JEE to CBSE gap hardly 2-3 days on both 1st and 2nd attempts. Dates published 45 days ahead only. Many State Board Exams are even clashing with 1st attempt." (SIC)

Similar to the previous opinion, @hardiksharmajee, another aspirant on Twitter, wrote that preparations for both examinations need a different mindset.

"Board exams and JEE preparation are both done with a different mindset. While studying for board exams, we have to go through the theory part and writing practice. In JEE, we need to know only the concept and practice of questions. How can both be done simultaneously? Nowadays, we have to go to school for practical exams not needed for JEE prep. In 40 days we have our JEE Mains exam, and after JEE in the next 7-8 days only we have our boards so how can we manage this situation? We need a sufficient gap between these two exams," he wrote. (SIC)

Another aspirant wrote that NTA should have given more attempts.

"NTA could have given us at least three attempts this time. We're literally in a position where we're oscillating between JEE and boards exam,"

@anonymou23s wrote. (SIC)

