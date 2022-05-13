Ashwath Narayan says guilty will be exposed in Karnataka PSI scam

Karnataka: CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, on Thursday said that the state government is investigating the PSI scam and the people involved with the case would be exposed.

"Government is investigating the PSI issue thoroughly, there's no question of shielding anyone. The people who are involved will be exposed, I urge our CM to investigate cases that took place even 10 years ago," said CN Ashwath Narayan.

Earlier on April 29, the Karnataka government decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam following allegations of corruption. The government had stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted and the dates for which will be announced soon.

The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.

MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and that the Home Minister, along with the government and officials, are clearly involved in this.

YS Ravikumar, Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi, on Saturday suspended ten police personnel in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.

The Karnataka Home Minister had said that the Crime Investigation Team (CID) arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scam. Divya, who was absconding in the case, was arrested from Pune on Thursday night.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:54 AM IST