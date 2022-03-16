As Maharashtra Board takes measures to curtail irregularities in the HSC, SSC exams, here's what students and teachers have to say

The Maharashtra State Board examinations commenced for both, classes 10 and 12. During the examination period, a few irregularities were seen at some of the institutes of Maharashtra while conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12. According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE), some new measures have been devised to prevent inconsistencies in the conduct of examinations. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, on Wednesday, posted a circular concerning the same on Twitter.







As per the circular, students are required to be present at the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the examination. A Class 10th student from Mumbai, Palak Maru stated, "Today, March 16 was our first exam, and we were called to the school around nine am for exam instructions, and temperature checking was done when we arrived."





The Education Department has also informed that it will be compulsory for the students to be present in the examination room 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination i.e. in the morning session till 10.20 am and in the afternoon session till 02.50 pm.





Due to unavoidable reasons at the beginning of the exam at the examination centre, the student will be allowed to sit for the exam with the approval of the Divisional Board after examining the student, as not to cause any academic loss to the student, states the circular.





The circular also states that after the commencement of the examination, under no circumstances, the students will be allowed in the exam hall. Extra Police cover will be provided during the examination at all the examination centres in the state to ensure that no paper leak or copy at the centre happens. Along with that students, teachers, and other employees at the examination centre are not allowed to carry any mobile phones or electronic devices. A teacher and an Invigilator, Tejashree J. said, "As it was the first day of the exam for English Medium students, we had called all our students one hour before the exam to ensure that students don't arrive late."





Further, she stated, "At our school, one of the students was a bit late, and the class teacher was concerned as that student was already weak in her studies and would miss her exam if she arrives late, but luckily she reached before the first slot and appeared for the exam."







Despite the difficulties of online learning, offline exams, students in class 10 were satisfied after appearing for their first exam. In Mumbai, around 3,73, 740 class 10 students are appearing for the exam. Gaurav Mishra, a Kidland English School student, stated, "I was nervous before the exam, but it was so easy, and I tried extra questions as well. I was even able to finish and check my paper within time. My other exams would certainly go the same way."

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:36 PM IST