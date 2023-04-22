As deadlines for applications near, Irish, US, European universities charm Indian students with opportunities

QS Education Fair in Mumbai |

Mumbai: Since most international schools have their application deadlines set for around the middle of October, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), known for its annual QS Rankings, hosted a QS Education Fair in Mumbai on April 15 featuring over 25 schools from around the world.

It was an excellent opportunity for those contemplating studying abroad as about 25 top universities from around the world sent officials and experts to the event to promote their MBA and other Master's degree programmes at this fair.

Trinity College Dublin, George Washington University, Bocconi University, EducationUSA, UniItalia, and many others participated in the event. Parents and students were able to meet with Admission Directors and Heads of Institutions from over 25 of the world's finest educational institutions under one roof at the exhibition, simplifying their search for answers to questions concerning funding, required languages, and visa applications.

Matt Wrench, QS's Head of Events, said the company plans to host other events in the months after the QS Edu Expo "We come to India quite often, and in August we'll be back with US schools in particular, and in December we'll be back with top Masters and MBA universities for students to discover study abroad opportunities around the world," he said.

Mrunali Likhar, a student at NIFT Mumbai, went with her pals to learn more about MBA programmes in the US. I've always wanted to study in the United States because of the diversity of its people and the success it has achieved in business and education. She continued, "I also talked to alums and picked their brains about the processes I need to follow going forward.

There were both undergraduates and working professionals there to learn more about the available programmes. Working professional Kaushik Mandal came to the gathering for the same reason. "I intend to pursue a Master's degree. The National University of Singapore is really attractive to me at the moment, but I'm still exploring other options.

Parents who came along with their children participated just as actively. Amrita Patel, a mother of a student in Grade XII, recognised the value of the job fair for her son. It's a great chance for people who want to continue their studies in a foreign country. My daughter and I want to research higher education and employment opportunities in France because she is considering majoring in French.