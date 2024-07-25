 'Arunachal Pradesh Has Shut Down 600 Schools With Zero Or Low Enrolment,' Says Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona
Arunachal Pradesh has over 2,800 government-run lower primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, with more than 7,600 regular teachers.

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday said the state government has shut around 600 schools, which were either non-functional or had zero enrolment.

Replying to a question from lone Congress MLA Kumar Waii in the assembly, Sona said the government is planning to close more such schools with zero or low enrolment.

Nearly 600 such schools have already been shut or merged with other schools, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh has over 2,800 government-run lower primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, with more than 7,600 regular teachers.

Education Minister On Shortage Of Teachers

Sona also said shortage of teachers is being managed by appointing teachers on a stop-gap arrangement under the Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Kosh (MMSK).

The government has placed a requisition with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for conducting recruitment exams for teachers, the minister said.

