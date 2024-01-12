 Arunachal Governor Urges Students: Embrace Discipline, Shape Better Future
Lt. Gen. Parnaik advises Tirap and Longding students on responsibility, discipline. Integration tour fosters cultural understanding.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K T Parnaik urged students to prioritize hard work and discipline during an interaction with a group of students from Tirap and Longding districts. The official communiqué highlighted the governor's emphasis on the crucial role students play in shaping the future of society. He stressed the importance of responsibility and sincerity among students for ensuring a better future for both the state and the country.

The occasion took place at Raj Bhavan, where the students, participating in a 'national integration tour' organized by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles, had the opportunity to engage with the governor. Parnaik encouraged the students to make the most of the tour, facilitated by Lieutenant Colonel Devrat Beniwal of the Assam Rifles. The six-day tour, flagged off from Khonsa on January 9, covered significant destinations such as Jorhat, Kaziranga, and Itanagar.

The governor highlighted the tour's potential to broaden the students' perspectives by enhancing their knowledge of diverse people, places, and cultures. The message underscores the significance of education and experiential learning in shaping well-rounded and responsible future citizens.

