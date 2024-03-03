Arunachal Cabinet Approves Creation Of 39 More Faculty Posts At Medical College

Representational image

Itanagar: In a bid to boost the healthcare sector in Arunachal Pradesh, the cabinet approved the creation of 39 additional faculty posts at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), the only medical college in the northeastern state, an official said.

The decision was taken in view of upgradation of its intake capacity of MBBS students to 100, he said.

The cabinet also cleared the proposal for creation of the deputy drugs controller’s post under the Directorate of Health Services, the official said on Saturday.

In other decisions, the cabinet approved the proposal for two highway circles at Itanagar and Jairampur.

It discussed about the importance of the ‘gaon burah’ (village head) institution and cleared the decks for creation of 36 ‘gaon burahs’ in several districts, he said.

The cabinet accorded approval to rename various government institutions after noted personalities, who contributed towards socio-economic development, the official said.

It also approved notifying 23 local languages and dialects of constitutionally notified tribes of the state as third language, as a step to preserve and promote indigenous languages and dialects, he said.