Around 2k RTE seats remain vacant after selection round, waiting list round begins

Mumbai: After the selection process this year, 27,837 students in the state and 2034 students in Mumbai have not confirmed admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Except for Pune, all Maharashtra districts have finished the selection process.



This year 1,01,906 seats were available in 9086 schools in the state. For the available seats, 2,82,783 students had applied, and 90,685 students were selected. Out of which only 62, 848 students have been admitted.

In Mumbai, 3254 students were admitted out of 5342 students from 341 RTE schools. "Many parents are not in Mumbai because of the summer vacation. As a result, the parents of approximately 2000 students have not approached us for admission," said Vaishali Wavekar, Mumbai's BMC Education Inspector.



"Some students are also rejected during the procedure because their documents are not in order. Their documents do not match during the verification," she added.



After the selection procedure, the waiting list round begins for the vacant seats. The waiting list students will begin the admissions process today, Thursday. After 3 pm. Parents will be notified of their child's admission through messages. Parents should not rely solely on messages, but should additionally check the RTE admissions website's 'Status of your application' link.



Also, by following the instructions given, one should be able to get admission within the specified time frame, said Dinkar Temkar, Director of Primary Education.



Parents of children on the waiting list have until May 27 to confirm their children's admission. The allotment letter can be printed from the RTE login portal by parents. Parents are asked to go to the verification centre with this allotment letter and relevant documents and verify the documentation from the verification committee till May 27 to ensure their child's online admission.

The education department has also stated that after getting approval for admission, one should visit the school and apply for admission.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:35 AM IST