'Are Vo Gussa Ho Jaayega': Teacher Called Out For Not Maintaining Boundaries With Class 8 Student, Text Exchange Between Both Goes Viral | Reddit

A text conversation between a class 8 student and his teacher has now gone viral on social media platform Reddit and has sparked a debate amongst users for maintaining a boundary. The screenshot of the chat was shared by the teacher's cousin.

The student on the text informs the teacher about his workout routine which seemed a bit inappropriate to redditors.

The child scribbled a list of exercises on paper, including planks, jumping jacks, crunches, high knees, mountain climbers, and more which he shared with his teacher. He also mentioned below, "mera abs, bicep, tricep or chest itna pump ho gya ki 2 size bada t-shirt me ye sab alag se dikh raha hai. (The excercise have made me more muscular that I am wearing a T-shirt that is two sizes bigger)."

The teacher in her reply told him, "Oh, congratulations."

The cousin who posted the same further informed that the student often texts his cousin (the teacher) like this but she gives him cold replies. He said, "So this guy almost message her everyday...with a new topic or ask stuff life dinner karliya 😂😂.This is what he sent last night. My cousin usually give cold replies to him... I have told her to not reply him at all . But I don't know ..she told me ki wo gussa hojayega,"

According to him, the teacher usually dodges his message with cold replies but when he asked her to not reply to him at all, she said that he will get angry.

Redditors react

The lack of boundary did not sit well with the redditors who immediately called out the teacher for not setting a boundary with her student.

A user commented, "Can't believe it's chat between teacher and student. I mean "Are" Kon kehta teacher ko. And "vo gussa ho jayega" Wth."

Another said, "Dude this ain't normal tbh agar koi 1st, 2nd class ka bacha aisi hurkat kare toh it's understandable but 8th class mai itni level ki rational thinking toh aa jaati hai ki teacher ko aise message na kare"

"Brother, Ask your cousin to stop chatting with that idiot and complain to his parents...I know their mentality very well, my friend was just like him....He might be telling his friends that "madam k saath uski setting h" and all," said another student.