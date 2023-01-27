Are OCI and PIO students required to write JEE Main? IIT Guwahati releases brochure

IIT Guwahati |

New Delhi: The Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian origin (PIO) students aspiring for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are no longer required to appear for JEE Mains exam, The Indian Express has reported.

While earlier these students had to take for the test in order to qualify for the Advanced exam, they were included in the foreign nationals category in the 2022 admission cycle. According to The Indian Express, the new rule, in line with procedure for foreign national students, states that OCI and PIO students including those studying in India can directly register to appear for JEE Advanced.

The OCI or PIO candidates will now be admitted to IITs through the 10 per cent supernumerary seats created for foreign nationals and not through the general pool of seats for Indian students. They will also not be able to avail reservations.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bishnupada Mandal, chairman for the JEE-Advanced 2023, said, “The OCI or PIO candidates were considered as foreign nationals even in last year’s process. But they had to appear for the JEE-Main to get shortlisted for JEE-Advanced. But after being termed as foreign nationals, their fee-structure changed automatically. It was decided that the criteria for their entrance exam had to be in line for foreign nationals. They are not required to write JEE-Main. This change will be applicable from JEE-Advanced 2023.”

